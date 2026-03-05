Grafton Group Announces New Share Buyback Programme

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU), the European multinational distributor of construction related products and solutions, has announced its intention to introduce a new share buyback programme.

The Company also announced that it has entered into non-discretionary arrangements with Goodbody Stockbrokers UC and Deutsche Bank AG to conduct a further share buyback programme and to buy back ordinary shares for a maximum aggregate consideration of up to £25 million and to make trading decisions under the programme independently of the Company in accordance with certain pre-set parameters.

The Buyback will commence today, 5 March 2026, and end no later than 31 August 2026 subject to market conditions. Under the terms of the Buyback, the Shares will be repurchased on the London Stock Exchange and cancelled.

The maximum number of shares which can be repurchased under the Programme is 15,611,936 Shares, subject at all times to the applicable authority granted by shareholders at the Company’s AGM held on 8 May 2025 and including, for the avoidance of doubt, pursuant to any renewed authority granted by shareholders at the 2026 AGM of Grafton Group. The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company in line with this announcement.

The Buyback will also be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (also as in force in the UK, from time to time, including, where relevant, pursuant to the UK’s European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019) as well as the applicable laws and regulations of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Grafton Group will make further announcements in due course following any buy back of Shares. There is no guarantee that the Buyback will be implemented in full or that any Shares will be bought back by the Company.