Gilead Sciences, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$107.59’, now -3.1% Downside Potential

Gilead Sciences, Inc. with ticker code (GILD) have now 27 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $126.00 and $82.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $107.59. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $111.03 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $95.59 and the 200 day MA is $82.41. The market capitalization for the company is 139.37B. Currently the stock stands at: $111.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $135,051,841,805 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 294.29, revenue per share of $23.06 and a 11.22% return on assets.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis and cancer. The Company offers products in HIV, Onocolgy, Liver Disease, Vekulaery, and Other. Under HIV, it offers Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, and Truvada. Its Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog RNA polymerase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Under oncology it offers cell therapy containing Tecartus and Yescarta. Under this Liver Disease consists of Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) (Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir and Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) and Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) / hepatitis delta virus (HDV) (Vemlidy and Viread). The Company’s other products include AmBisome and Letairis. It also operates a portfolio of small molecule inhibitors targeting PARP1 for oncology and MK2 for inflammatory diseases.