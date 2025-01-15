Follow us on:

Genus Plc expects to report profits ahead of expectations

Genus plc
Genus Plc (LON: GNS), a leading global animal genetics company, has published the following unaudited trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2024.  

Genus performed strongly in the first half of FY25 and the Board expects to report Group adjusted profit before tax of at least £35m in actual currency, which is ahead of expectations. Since the Group’s AGM trading update in November, ABS has continued to deliver in line with expectations, with adjusted operating profit growth driven primarily by Value Acceleration Programme initiatives. PIC has traded ahead of expectations as a result of greater volume and adjusted operating profit growth in both the Americas and Asia.

The regulatory process in relation to the Group’s innovative PRRS1 Resistant Pig programme continues to progress with both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other international regulators.

The Board now expects Group FY25 adjusted profit before tax to be at the top-end of the range of market expectations2 in actual currency. This includes an expected currency headwind of £8m to £9m in the 2025 financial year3, as previously indicated.  

Genus will announce its interim results for the six month period from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024 on 27 February 2025.

