Gentex Corporation Share Price Target ‘$34.84’, now 12.7% Upside Potential

Gentex Corporation with ticker code (GNTX) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $38.20 and $30.00 and has a mean share price target at $34.84. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $30.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day MA is $30.05 and the 200 day moving average is $32.47. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.03B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $30.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,922,892,875 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.18, revenue per share of $10.40 and a 11.87% return on assets.

Gentex Corporation is a designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer, and supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The Company provides automatic-dimming and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilizes electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps. Within this business segment, the Company also designs, develops and manufactures various electronics that are value added features to the interior and exterior automotive rearview mirrors as well as electronics for interior visors, overhead consoles, and other locations in the vehicle.