Gentex Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.1% Upside Potential

Gentex Corporation with ticker code (GNTX) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $38.20 and $30.00 with the average target price sitting at $34.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.75 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 17.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and the 200 day moving average is $32.55. The market capitalization for the company is 6.77B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $29.76 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,925,566,188 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.75, revenue per share of $10.40 and a 11.87% return on assets.

Gentex Corporation is a designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer, and supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The Company provides automatic-dimming and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilizes electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps. Within this business segment, the Company also designs, develops and manufactures various electronics that are value added features to the interior and exterior automotive rearview mirrors as well as electronics for interior visors, overhead consoles, and other locations in the vehicle.