Generac Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$177.67’, now -3.2% Downside Potential

Generac Holdings Inc. with ticker code (GNRC) have now 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $210.00 and $94.00 calculating the average target share price we see $177.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $183.52 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $168.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to $144.71. The company has a market cap of 11.25B. Currently the stock stands at: $189.08 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,890,941,716 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 39.39, revenue per share of $68.87 and a 5.92% return on assets.

Generac Holdings Inc. is an energy technology solutions company. The Company provides backup and prime power generation systems for residential and commercial and industrial applications, solar plus battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms, and engine and battery-powered tools and equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business (excluding its traditional Latin American export operations), and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the legacy Generac business’ Latin American export operations, and the acquisitions not based in the United States and Canada. Its product offerings consist primarily of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products geared for varying end customer uses.