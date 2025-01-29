Gamma Communications PLC 40.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Gamma Communications PLC with ticker (LON:GAMA) now has a potential upside of 40.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



GAMA.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Gamma Communications PLC share price of 1,356 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 40.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,100 (52 week low) and 1,918 (52 week high) with an average of 251,282 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,268,658,277.



Blackbird Critical Metals Corp., formerly Gama Explorations Inc., is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company owns 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories and the Tyee Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Project located in North-Eastern Quebec. The Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project is located in the Northwest Territories, approximately 40 kilometers (km) east of Yellowknife and spans an area of 50 square kilometers (km2). The Tyee Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Project is located approximately 130 km north of Havre St. Pierre, Quebec, and 12 km north of Romaine IV Hydroelectric Dam.









Share on: