Foxtons Group CEO Guy Gittins outlines his journey back and his plans for the future

Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) is London’s leading estate agency with three connected divisions: Sales, Lettings and Financial Services. It currently has a net cash balance sheet which it is utilising to expand its business, especially in the Lettings market.

Foxtons CEO Guy Gittins outlines his journey back to Foxtons and his plans for the future in this ETV. He talks about his career prior to his appointment in September as CEO and what it is like to be back at the company. He gives an overview of Foxtons’ current strategy and how that is expected to evolve in the future. Finally, he discusses the Q322 results and the key challenges facing the business.

Foxtons Group plc is a British estate agency company dealing with both lettings and sales. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

