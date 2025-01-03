Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 31.5% Upside Potential

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. with ticker code (FBIN) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $101.00 and $76.00 calculating the mean target price we have $89.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $68.33 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 31.5%. The 50 day MA is $77.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to $76.55. The market cap for the company is 8.40B. Currently the stock stands at: $67.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,043,515,201 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.04, revenue per share of $37.27 and a 7.26% return on assets.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is a home, security and commercial building products company. The Company operates through two segments: Water Innovations and Outdoors & Security. Its Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks and waste disposals, predominantly under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa and Shaws brands. Its Outdoors & Security segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand, storm, screen and security doors under the Larson brand, composite decking, railing and cladding under the Fiberon brand, and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. It sells its products through a range of sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce and other retail outlets.