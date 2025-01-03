Flowers Foods, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 16.2% Upside Potential

Flowers Foods, Inc. with ticker code (FLO) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $30.00 and $20.00 and has a mean target at $24.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $20.66 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 16.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and the 200 day MA is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of 4.33B. The stock price is currently at: $20.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,027,440,709 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.03, revenue per share of $24.26 and a 6.8% return on assets.

Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer of packaged bakery foods in the United States (US). The Company operates bakeries across the country that produces a range of bakery products. Its principal products include bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas and are sold under a range of brand names, including Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshley’s. The Company sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to a range of food outlets. It sells packaged snack cakes primarily to customers distributing the product nationwide through multiple channels of distribution, including mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets and convenience stores. The Company’s brands and products are sold through various channels throughout the US. These channels include supermarkets, drugstores, mass merchandisers, discount stores, club stores, convenience stores, thrift outlet stores, and foodservice, among others.