First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$58.06’, now 10.2% Upside Potential

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. with ticker code (FR) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $64.00 and $42.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $58.06. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $52.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and the 200 day MA is $51.85. The market cap for the company is 7.31B. The current share price for the company is: $53.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,054,766,901 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.17, revenue per share of $4.95 and a 3.23% return on assets.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate company. The Company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company manages, leases, buys, (re) develops, and sells bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. The Company owns approximately 426 industrial properties, of which 416 are classified as in-service. The 416 in-service industrial properties contained an aggregate of approximately 62.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) in 18 states, with a diverse base of tenants engaged in a wide variety of businesses, including e-commerce, third-party logistics and transportation, consumer and other manufactured products, retail and consumer services, food and beverage, lumber and building materials, wholesale goods, health services, governmental and other.