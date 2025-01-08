Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$57.63’, now 15.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FR) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $64.00 and $42.00 with the average share target price sitting at $57.63. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $49.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is $52.19 and the 200 day moving average is $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of 6.73B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $49.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,789,235,440 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.34, revenue per share of $4.95 and a 3.23% return on assets.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate company. The Company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company manages, leases, buys, (re) develops, and sells bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. The Company owns approximately 426 industrial properties, of which 416 are classified as in-service. The 416 in-service industrial properties contained an aggregate of approximately 62.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) in 18 states, with a diverse base of tenants engaged in a wide variety of businesses, including e-commerce, third-party logistics and transportation, consumer and other manufactured products, retail and consumer services, food and beverage, lumber and building materials, wholesale goods, health services, governmental and other.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$58.06’, now 14.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$58.06’, now 11.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$58.06’, now 7.8% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.