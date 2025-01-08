First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$57.63’, now 15.7% Upside Potential

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FR) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $64.00 and $42.00 with the average share target price sitting at $57.63. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $49.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is $52.19 and the 200 day moving average is $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of 6.73B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $49.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,789,235,440 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.34, revenue per share of $4.95 and a 3.23% return on assets.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate company. The Company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company manages, leases, buys, (re) develops, and sells bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. The Company owns approximately 426 industrial properties, of which 416 are classified as in-service. The 416 in-service industrial properties contained an aggregate of approximately 62.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) in 18 states, with a diverse base of tenants engaged in a wide variety of businesses, including e-commerce, third-party logistics and transportation, consumer and other manufactured products, retail and consumer services, food and beverage, lumber and building materials, wholesale goods, health services, governmental and other.