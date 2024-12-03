First American Financial Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 8.9% Upside Potential

First American Financial Corporation with ticker code (FAF) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $84.00 and $72.00 calculating the average target price we see $76.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $70.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to $59.73. The market capitalization for the company is 7.26B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $70.44 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,902,038,578 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 80.05, revenue per share of $56.51 and a 0.97% return on assets.

First American Financial Corporation is engaged in the business of providing title insurance, settlement services and other financial services and risk solutions. The Company’s segments include title insurance and services and specialty insurance. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, the title insurance and services segment provides banking, trust, warehouse lending, mortgage sub-servicing and wealth management services. The Company’s specialty insurance segment sells home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems. The Company’s specialty insurance segment operates in approximately 35 states and the District of Columbia.