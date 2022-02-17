Fintel expands its Management Distribution Service. Invesco, Hawksmoor and Royal London join

Fintel plc (LON:FNTL), the UK’s leading fintech and support services business, has announced today that Invesco, Hawksmoor and Royal London are amongst further partners to commit to multi-year agreements for its Managed Distribution Service.

20 partners have now converted to the Managed Distribution Service, including leading brands such as Fidelity, Aviva, Just, Guardian, Schroders, BMO, Premier Miton, Carmignac and Tatton.

In 2021, a first-of-its-kind partnership with Aviva and Aviva Investors was announced with Aviva Investors developing a new sustainable retirement solution in partnership with Fintel, optimally aligning product design to Defaqto’s income drawdown tool and ESG specifications.

This expansion of the offering has continued in 2022 with Royal London, a Simply Protect partner, also converting to a subscription based managed distribution agreement.

Introduced in early 2021, Fintel’s Managed Distribution Service is a subscription-based service that includes research, data, product design and distribution services. Using segmental and behavioural insights combined with access to strategic consultancy and regulatory expertise, product providers are able to develop tailored propositions and iterate existing ones, distributing them via financial intermediaries.

Delivered by SimplyBiz and Defaqto, businesses that sit within Fintel, the solution is also designed to enhance the services provided to intermediary member firms. The multi-year partnerships help product providers to focus their outreach to intermediaries through the most effective channels whilst ensuring consumers receive products better aligned to their needs.