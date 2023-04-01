Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Fidelity China Special Situations, China recovery bumpy near term (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) published its monthly factsheet for the period ended 28 February 2023

Portfolio Manager Commentary

After a strong rally at the start of 2023, Chinese equities retreated in February. Rising geopolitical tensions between the US and China drove some profit-taking, especially in the Chinese ecommerce space. While geopolitical tensions may feed through to some investors’ perception of risk premium, we do not see this derailing the re-opening recovery, which has broadened in February amid a pro-growth environment in China. This includes further relaxation for the property sector and an improvement in job markets. All of this would support consumption-led economic growth and form a good foundation for a recovery in 2023, albeit a bumpy one in the near term.

Tanker transportation companies benefitted from tailwinds associated with oil demand recovery as air and road traffic regained momentum, thus the position in COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation advanced. Consumer names advanced amid hopes of consumption recovery and holdings in MINISO and Luk Fook added value.

On the other hand, while the stringent regulatory crackdown in internet space is behind us, intensifying competition and potential margin pressures in e-commerce industry weighed on the shares of even the most resilient players including Alibaba and Tencent.

Over the 12 months to 28 February 2023, the Trust’s NAV fell by 3.5%, outperforming its reference index, which delivered -7.1% over the same period. The Trust’s share price fell 5.3% over the same period.

FCSS factsheet FebDownload

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/GMZ2V
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.