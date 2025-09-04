Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Stock Analysis: Exploring 23.10% Potential Upside and Robust Revenue Growth

Broker Ratings

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO), a leader in the technology sector, particularly in software applications, is an intriguing option for investors seeking robust growth prospects. With a market capitalization of $36.5 billion, Fair Isaac stands as a formidable entity in the development of analytics and digital decision-making technologies, empowering businesses globally.

Currently trading at $1,520.75, FICO’s stock has experienced a minor price change of 0.01%, reflecting its resilience amidst market fluctuations. The stock’s 52-week range, from a low of $1,311.26 to a high of $2,382.40, underscores its volatility and potential for significant movement. This potential is further highlighted by analyst ratings, which suggest a compelling upside of 23.10% from the current price, with an average target price of $1,872.07.

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio and PEG ratio, the company’s forward P/E stands at 42.75, which may suggest that investors are pricing in future growth expectations. This optimism is supported by Fair Isaac’s impressive revenue growth rate of 19.80%, suggesting a strong trajectory propelled by its innovative product offerings in both its Scores and Software segments.

FICO’s financial health is bolstered by a substantial free cash flow of $638 million, indicating strong liquidity that can be reinvested into further technological advancements or strategic acquisitions. However, the company’s dividend yield remains at zero, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, signaling a focus on reinvestment over immediate shareholder returns.

Analyst sentiment is predominantly positive, with 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market position. The target price range of $1,230.00 to $2,300.00 further illustrates the potential variability yet optimism in FICO’s stock performance.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s 50-day moving average at $1,527.04 and 200-day moving average at $1,840.51 indicate a short-term dip below its longer-term trend, which could be interpreted as a tactical entry point for long-term investors. The RSI (14) at 78.18 suggests the stock is in overbought territory, warranting caution for those looking to capitalize on short-term gains. Meanwhile, the MACD signal provides additional insights into momentum, with a current value of 1.77.

Fair Isaac Corporation’s innovative solutions, spanning credit scoring, fraud detection, customer management, and more, are crucial in today’s data-driven business environments. Its extensive portfolio, including the FICO Platform, FICO Blaze Advisor, and FICO Fraud Solutions, positions it as a pivotal player in decision management and analytics.

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, Fair Isaac has consistently evolved, reflecting its long-standing commitment to driving technological advancement. As it continues to leverage its vast array of products and services across global markets, Fair Isaac Corporation remains a noteworthy consideration for investors focused on growth in the technology sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple