Energy strength and corporate results lift London shares

London equities moved higher as stronger energy prices and encouraging corporate updates provided fresh support for the market.

The FTSE 100 advanced during the session, with energy producers providing much of the momentum as oil prices climbed. Rising crude prices have improved near term revenue expectations for the largest oil companies listed in London, reinforcing the sector’s role as a stabilising force within the index. The more domestically focused FTSE 250 also moved higher, supported by positive trading updates from several companies.

Corporate results were the central driver of stock specific performance. Pest control specialist Rentokil delivered stronger annual profits, pushing its shares sharply higher. The update signalled continued progress integrating acquisitions and maintaining operational efficiency across its international business.

