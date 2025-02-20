Encompass Health Corporation Share Price Target ‘$117.25’, now 14.7% Upside Potential

Encompass Health Corporation which can be found using ticker (EHC) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $125.00 and $110.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $117.25. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $102.20 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and the 200 day MA is $92.66. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.23B. The stock price is currently at: $101.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,741,273,547 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.62, revenue per share of $53.79 and a 8.55% return on assets.

Encompass Health Corporation is a provider of post-acute healthcare service. The Company manages its operations through its inpatient rehabilitation segment. The Company is the owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals. It operates hospitals in approximately 37 states and Puerto Rico, with concentrations in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Company operates approximately 156 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis. The Company’s inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer specialized rehabilitative care across an array of diagnoses and deliver comprehensive patient care services. It also provides rehabilitative care for patients recovering from injury or illness, using advanced technology and treatments to maximize recovery. Its hospitals provide a comprehensive interdisciplinary clinical approach to treatment that leverages technologies and advanced therapies and leads to superior outcomes.