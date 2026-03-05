Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Emerging market stocks rebound as oil shock fears ease

Emerging market equities regained momentum as investor concerns about an immediate energy shock linked to Middle East tensions began to fade. After a sharp sell-off earlier in the week, markets stabilised and moved higher as traders reassessed the likelihood of prolonged disruption to global oil supplies.

The rebound was most pronounced in Asia, where South Korean equities led gains across emerging markets. The Kospi index recorded one of its strongest advances in decades, recovering part of the steep losses triggered by the initial surge in geopolitical risk.

Energy markets had been the central driver of volatility. Concerns that conflict involving Iran could disrupt flows through the Strait of Hormuz pushed crude prices higher and sparked fears of renewed inflationary pressure globally. For emerging markets, many of which rely heavily on imported energy, higher oil prices raise costs for industry and increase pressure on currencies and trade balances. The prospect of sustained energy disruption therefore prompted a rapid sell-off in risk assets across the region.

Bargain hunting emerged after several sessions of sharp declines, particularly in markets with strong export sectors. Technology stocks were a key driver of the rebound in South Korea, where major semiconductor companies helped lift the broader index and restore confidence among global investors.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Corero Network Security

Why proactive DDoS defence is becoming a boardroom priority

Proactive DDoS defence is becoming central to business continuity, positioning specialised cybersecurity providers to address rising operational risk in an always on economy.
STRIX GROUP PLC

LAICA advances water filtration strategy with bi-flux

Italian-made bi-flux cartridges underpin LAICA’s strategy in domestic water filtration through selective purification, recurring revenue and sustainability positioning.

Emerging market stocks rebound as oil shock fears ease

Emerging market stocks rebounded strongly as easing oil fears and renewed demand for technology shares helped restore investor confidence.
Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Infrastructure demand and the investment case for Quicklime

Exposure to lime and limestone links investors directly to long term infrastructure and industrial demand trends.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Manager presentation and Q&A

Hardman & Co summarises two Real Estate Credit Investments webinars in which the fund’s leadership discusses its lending strategy, risk controls and the structural changes affecting real estate pricing.
Global Opportunities Trust

Unilever reshapes food marketing model around creators and data

Unilever is overhauling its food marketing to focus on creators and data driven engagement, aiming to convert cultural relevance into measurable sales growth.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple