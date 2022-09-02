Eden Research appoints Richard Horsman as Non-Executive Director

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN; OTCQB:EDNSF), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology for use in the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, has today announced the appointment of Richard Horsman as Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 September 2022.

Richard brings over 25 years of AIM and Main Market experience to the team, having worked in both Executive and Non-Executive roles across a broad spectrum of businesses and industries. He has experience in delivering both organic and acquisition-based growth that will support Eden in delivering on its strategic objectives. Richard also has hands on agricultural experience, having owned and operated a commercial farm, and gaining a Diploma from Plumpton Agricultural College.

Richard also holds non-executive roles at broadband, fixed line and mobile solutions business, Toople plc, and Gardien Group, a provider of software and services to the printed circuit board industry. Previous non-executive roles have included AIM-listed oil exploration and technology company Tomco plc, and specialty pharmaceutical business, Plethora Solutions plc.

Prior to his non-executive career, Richard served a 9-year tenure as CEO of Cybit Holdings plc, a leading provider of ASP based software solutions for the vehicle and asset management market. In this role, he defined the company’s market strategy, recruiting a team to establish a leading product and services portfolio. Richard built Cybit to become a European market leader, with consistent double-digit revenue and profit growth, before leading its sale to Francisco Partners, in late 2009, which delivered a 106% premium to the share price.

Eden Research Chairman Lykele van der Broek commented: “With over 25 years’ executive-level experience in both public and privately owned businesses, Richard is a valuable addition to the Eden team. As the only AIM-listed business focused on sustainable biopesticides, Eden is dedicated to growing the business to meet the rising needs of farmers across the globe, who are seeking viable alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides, as they are increasingly regulated out of the market. Richard’s wealth of knowledge and experience will provide an additional perspective as we continue to focus on our growth strategy and pursue opportunities across new geographies and products lines, both organically and potentially through industry consolidation.”

Regulatory Disclosures:

In accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, Richard John Horsman, aged 61, has held the following directorships in the past five years: