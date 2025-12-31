Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Completes Sale of Whirlwind Asset

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) has completed the sale of its interest in the Whirlwind renewable energy asset to Buho Infrastructure, LLC. The transaction was finalised on 30 December 2025 following the execution of definitive agreements in line with the terms previously disclosed.

The disposal, which is consistent with the Company’s published investment policy, was conducted through the Company’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary, TC Renewable Holdco VII, LLC. The net closing payment received by the subsidiary was approximately US$12 million.

An additional US$11 million has been placed in escrow for a period of up to 11 months. The release of this amount is subject to the resolution of an interconnection stability curtailment issue. The agreement also provides for further contingent payments of up to US$7 million, which are dependent on potential repowering activities undertaken by the buyer. These terms reflect those set out in the Company’s announcement on 31 October 2025.

Marathon Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial adviser to the Company in connection with the transaction.

