ECO Animal Health Group appoint Haysmacintyre LLP as auditor

Following a competitive tender process overseen by the Group’s Audit & Risk Committee, ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) has announced the resignation of BDO LLP as auditor and the appointment, with immediate effect, of Haysmacintyre LLP as auditor for the financial year ending 31 March 2023. Haysmacintyre’s re-appointment for the subsequent financial year will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023.

The Group’s Audit & Risk Committee decided to undertake a formal audit tender process following the end of the last financial period. BDO LLP has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company’s members or creditors.

ECO Animal Health Group plc researches, develops and commercialises products for livestock. Our business strategy is to generate shareholder value by achieving the maximum sales potential from the existing product portfolio whilst investing in Research and Development (“R&D”) for new products, particularly vaccines, and seeking to in-license new products