Echo Energy to appoint Lindor Martin as a non-executive director

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO), the Latin American focused energy company, has announced that, following completion of the Company’s balance sheet restructuring, the Company intends to appoint Lindor Martin as a non-executive director of the Company.

Mr. Martin’s appointment will bring additional capabilities to the Echo Board, including in relation to additional in-country Argentina energy sector expertise.

Mr. Martin has more than 20 years of experience in the design and execution of financial strategies, market analysis, Portfolio, Risk and Treasury management in top-level international companies, banks and Economic consulting firms – including more than 15 years developing structures and managing multicultural teams across countries and sectors.

Mr. Martin worked previously at Merrill Lynch, FIEL (Argentine Think tank) and Pluspetrol and is currently the Chairman of Refinor S.A.. He has a BA Honours in economics from Buenos Aires University (ARG), Master in economics from San Andres University (ARG) and an MSc in Economics and Finance from University of York (UK).

Mr. Martin’s intended appointment to the Board follows his nomination for appointment by Andina PLC, an existing Echo shareholder which shares certain mutual shareholders with Echo’s joint venture partners in its Santa Cruz Sur assets.

A further announcement, in connection with Mr. Martin’s intended appointment to the Board, will be made in due course.