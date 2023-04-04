e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -8.9% Downside Potential

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. with ticker code (ELF) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 57 with the average target price sitting at $75.00. Now with the previous closing price of $82.35 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.9%. The 50 day MA is $71.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to $49.68. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $4,439m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.elfcosmetics.com

The potential market cap would be $4,043m based on the market consensus.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.