Duke Capital Ltd 59.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Duke Capital Ltd with ticker (LON:DUKE) now has a potential upside of 59.3% according to Canaccord Genuity.

DUKE.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 46 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Duke Capital Ltd share price of 29 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 59.3%. Trading has ranged between 27 (52 week low) and 35 (52 week high) with an average of 668,828 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £147,476,906.

Duke Capital Limited, formerly Duke Royalty Limited, is a Guernsey-based provider of hybrid capital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business owners in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, combining the features of both equity and debt. Its hybrid capital solution caters to the needs of the underserved SME businesses without burdening the owners with a loss of control or refinancing risk. The Company is focused on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for shareholders and has a track record of achieving this across market cycles. Its three investment pillars are capital preservation, attractive dividend yield, and to provide upside upon exit. It works with commercial, financial and legal due diligence partners to ensure the standards of due diligence are adhered to in the investment process. Its flexible financing model enables multiple drawdowns to be used for bolt-on acquisitions.



Latest Company News

Broker Ratings

Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital’s Promising Growth and Record Revenue – Cavendish

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) reports record £6.5M cash revenue growth in Q3 2024, with a promising dividend yield over 9% and strategic equity raises driving future growth.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital reports 4% YOY revenue growth in Q3, with strong market position

Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE) anticipates a 4% YoY rise in Q3 FY25 revenue to £6.5 million, echoing its sustained growth momentum.
Broker Ratings

Duke Capital Ltd 50.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital declares interim dividend of 0.70 pence per share

Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE) announces a 0.70 pence interim dividend for Q3 2024, with payments set for January 2025.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital Maintains Growth Momentum with Resilient Portfolio – Cavendish Insights

Duke Capital plc (LON:DUKE) showcases resilience with robust FY25 interim results, highlighting growth in hybrid capital investments amid challenging markets.

