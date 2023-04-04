Dropbox, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 23.6% Upside Potential

Dropbox, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DBX) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 34 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have $26.73. Now with the previous closing price of $21.62 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 23.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $21.73 while the 200 day moving average is $22.07. The market capitalization for the company is $7,735m. Company Website: https://www.dropbox.com

The potential market cap would be $9,563m based on the market consensus.

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.