Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Dr Martens Plc AGM: Steady trading with DTC growth

Dr. Martens plc

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) will hold its AGM at 09.30am today at 1-11 Hawley Crescent, Camden, London, NW1 8NP, and also provides the following update.

Trading since the start of this financial year has been in line with expectations and all guidance for FY26 remains unchanged. On a regional basis, we have continued to see positive trading in our Americas Direct to Consumer channel, driven by full price sales, particularly in Retail. Our EMEA DTC business remains more variable, with our UK business in particular continuing to experience a challenging trading backdrop. Our APAC business continues to show good growth, with a particularly strong performance in South Korea driven by our well-established shoes category here.

Looking forward, the Autumn/Winter order books globally are healthy. The EMEA order book is up year-on-year, whilst the Americas order book is broadly in line year-on-year and importantly is based on a much wider product range than previously. As ever, our performance will be H2-weighted, particularly from a profit perspective.

Dr Martens are focused on embedding our new consumer-first Levers for Growth strategy, which we outlined at our results on 5 June and which builds on the work undertaken in FY25 to stabilise the business. The strategy capitalises on the clear strengths of the business today and taps into the significant new markets and profit pools that are available to us. It is centred on engaging more consumers, driving more product purchase occasions, curating market-right distribution and simplifying the operating model. Further details on our early progress in these areas will be shared at our first half results in November.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple