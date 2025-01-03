Doximity, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 3.5% Upside Potential

Doximity, Inc. with ticker code (DOCS) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $70.00 and $31.00 calculating the mean target price we have $55.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at $53.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The day 50 moving average is $50.73 while the 200 day moving average is $36.02. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.00B. Currently the stock stands at: $53.56 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,344,821,630 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 61.56, revenue per share of $2.78 and a 11.83% return on assets.

Doximity, Inc. provides a digital platform for United States (U.S) medical professionals. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides tools to its members, which help them to collaborate with colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with medical news and research, and manage careers. The Company supports physicians in practice of medicine with mobile and clinical workflow tools, such as voice and video telehealth, secure messaging and digital faxing. The Company’s platform offers marketing, hiring, and telehealth solutions. Its marketing solutions enable pharmaceutical and health system customers to get content, services, and peer connections to medical professionals through a variety of modules. Its hiring solutions provide digital recruiting capabilities to health systems and medical recruiting firms. Its telehealth solutions consist of software tools that include voice and video dialers, designed to connect patients with care providers.