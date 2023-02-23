DG Innovate signs agreement with BRIST and BASE to accelerate route to market for EDT

DG Innovate plc (LON:DGI), the advanced research and development company pioneering sustainable and environmentally considerate improvements to electric mobility and energy storage, has announced that the Company has signed a Collaboration Framework Agreement with tier one commercial vehicle and off-highway axle suppliers, BRIST Axle System S.r.l. and BASE Studio Arge ve Teknoloji Sanayi A.S. The Agreement reflects the desire of all three parties to collaborate, in order to establish a significant position in the growing heavy vehicle electric drivetrain market. A particular focus of the Agreement involves the electrification of BRIST and BASE’s existing axle ranges, using DG Innovate’s electric drive motors and associated control systems.

BRIST, based in Italy, is a full system supplier of axles, both rigid and independent suspension, and transmissions for vans, trucks and buses. Its products include transmissions for use with electric motors that can be tailored for use with DG Innovate’s Pareta® range. Further information on BRIST may be found at: https://bristaxle.com

BASE, headquartered in Turkey, designs, engineers and manufactures heavy-duty and off-highway vehicle products, including independent suspension drive axles, rigid drive axles, transfer cases and complete 4×4 rolling chassis systems equipped with its own axles and transfer cases. Further information on BASE may be found at: https://basestudio.com.tr

The key focus areas for the collaboration under the Agreement will be as follows:

· The collaboration will develop and integrate DG Innovate’s innovative Pareta® motor technology into the current range of BRIST and BASE axles to provide a turnkey offering, with focus on commercial vehicles, buses, coaches, military and specialty vehicle axles globally.

· DG Innovate will provide BRIST and BASE its existing vehicle control and torque vectoring system which will allow the partners to accelerate the penetration of the product in the market sectors identified.

· All three partners will use their collective expertise to accelerate activities in the retrofit and conversion market from diesel power to full electric drivetrain systems on commercial vehicles, buses, coaches, military and specialty vehicles.

· DG Innovate will provide UK ‘in country’ presence for sales and customer support.

· DG Innovate to assemble BRIST and BASE axles within the UK in due course, with the partners to support the establishment of operations within the UK when volumes and subsequent commercial benefits are appropriate.

Commenting, Remzi Oduncu, Co-founder and Managing Partner of BRIST and BASE, said: “We are very pleased to have signed this agreement and are excited to be working with DG Innovate. Both BRIST and BASE are at the forefront of technical innovation with a rapidly growing market presence. We believe that by collaborating with DG Innovate we can generate significant new opportunities for all parties in our chosen sectors.”