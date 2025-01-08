Follow us on:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Share Price Target ‘$22.96’, now 21.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. which can be found using ticker (XRAY) now have 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $30.00 and $20.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $22.96. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and the 200 day MA is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of 3.70B. Currently the stock stands at: $18.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,504,332,245 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.36%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $18.93 and a 2.32% return on assets.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions including dental equipment and dental and healthcare consumable products. The Company’s segments include Technologies & Equipment (T&E) and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s dental technology and equipment products and healthcare products. The T&E segment products include dental implants, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, orthodontic aligners, imaging systems, treatment centers, instruments, as well as medical devices. The Consumables segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s consumable products, which include various preventive, restorative, endodontic, and dental laboratory products. The Company manufactures and sells healthcare consumable products for urological applications.

