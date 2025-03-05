Follow us on:

DaVita Inc. Share Price Target ‘$163.26’, now 14.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

DaVita Inc. which can be found using ticker (DVA) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $186.00 and $137.34 and has a mean share price target at $163.26. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $143.10 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $159.78 and the 200 day MA is $152.46. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.33B. The stock price is currently at: $141.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,924,806,752 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.33, revenue per share of $150.79 and a 7.15% return on assets.

DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company’s operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (its U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. integrated kidney care business, its U.S. other ancillary services and its international operations (its ancillary services). The U.S. dialysis and related lab services (U.S. dialysis) business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services, clinical research programs, and transplant software business, as well as international operations. The Company operates approximately 2,724 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States.

