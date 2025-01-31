DaVita Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -8.2% Downside Potential

DaVita Inc. with ticker code (DVA) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $186.00 and $134.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $159.48. Now with the previous closing price of $173.77 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $159.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of 14.48B. The stock price is currently at: $176.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,286,883,654 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.02, revenue per share of $145.29 and a 6.94% return on assets.

DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company’s operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (its U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. integrated kidney care business, its U.S. other ancillary services and its international operations (its ancillary services). The U.S. dialysis and related lab services (U.S. dialysis) business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services, clinical research programs, and transplant software business, as well as international operations. The Company operates approximately 2,724 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States.