Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 23.2% Upside Potential

Cousins Properties Incorporated which can be found using ticker (CUZ) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 22 with the average target price sitting at $26.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $21.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $24.07 and the 200 day MA is $25.86. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $3,243m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $3,994m based on the market consensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.