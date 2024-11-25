Follow us on:

Core & Main, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$51.31’, now 15.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Core & Main, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CNM) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $69.00 and $34.00 and has a mean share price target at $51.31. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $44.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to $49.91. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.11B. The current share price for the company is: $45.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,481,643,215 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.56, revenue per share of $37.82 and a 7.97% return on assets.

Core & Main, Inc. is a holding company. It is focused on advancing reliable infrastructure with local services, nationwide. It is a specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. It provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. Its specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and new construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection infrastructure. It has a network of approximately 320 branch locations in 48 states across the United States. Its comprehensive product portfolio consists of more than 200,000 stock-keeping units from approximately 4,500 suppliers. Its offering consists of pipes, valves and fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products and fabrication services, and smart metering products and technology.

