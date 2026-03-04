Conversations every business leader should have this year

As the calendar turns and the pace of business picks up, leaders often find themselves absorbed in the immediate pressures of delivery, deadlines and daily tasks. Yet taking time to step back and think about what lies ahead can make a material difference to strategy and outcomes.

Business strategy often begins with a clear view of what you want the year ahead to deliver. Whether your focus is on growth, consolidation, simplification or preparing for a future transition, articulating and exploring these ambitions with trusted advisers can sharpen plans at an early stage.

Equally important is an honest conversation about how the business currently operates and how it may change. Over time, organisational structures, workflows and decision rights can drift from the way your planning frameworks were originally set up. Taking stock of how the business actually functions today helps ensure that financial support, credit facilities and banking arrangements remain aligned with operational reality rather than out-of-date assumptions.

The third theme is flexibility. Few plans unfold exactly as expected. Opportunities can emerge faster than forecast, and obstacles sometimes arrive without warning. Discussing how flexible your financial arrangements are can expose whether current facilities will support shifting priorities, investment decisions or new growth opportunities.

Closely related is the management of liquidity and cash. Cash is not static: it moves around a business and plays different roles at different times of the year. Some funds must remain accessible to support routine activity and absorb volatility. Other funds may be earmarked for planned investment or to support future commitments.

Finally, there is the topic of risk. Not all risks are obvious. Some build gradually as the business grows in complexity. Others stem from changes in markets or operating conditions. Addressing potential risk areas explicitly helps identify where additional protections or governance may be warranted, whether that relates to continuity of operations, sensitive transactions or how growth is financed.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.