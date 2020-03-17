ContourGlobal Deliver Strong financial performance

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO), an international owner and operator of contracted power generating assets, has today announced its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Joseph C. Brandt, President and Chief Executive Officer of ContourGlobal, said:

“2019 was a strong year in all aspects of our business. Our first priority is always health and safety. In 2019 our Lost Time Incident Rate was an industry leading 0.03 and we passed 442 continuous days without an LTI. These are notable achievements and we remain committed to Target Zero. Health and safety performance is achieved through operating excellence, which is also the key to financial results. In 2019, due to very good operational performance and new business acquisitions, we delivered a 12% increase in Funds from Operations to $338 million and Adjusted EBITDA rose 15% to $703 million.

The consistent, contracted cash generation of our business allows us to continue to deliver our long-term commitment to shareholders, including an annual 10% increase in our dividend. Today we announce a quarterly dividend of $24.75 million, or 3.6901 cents per share.

We maintain our focus on growing the business and efficiently using capital. During the year, we completed an extremely successful ‘farm down’ of our Spanish Concentrated Solar Power business, and closed the highly attractive acquisition of two gas-fired combined heat and power plants in Mexico.

We announce today that the Kosova e Re project cannot go forward. The political situation in Kosovo since July, the recent formation of a government led by a Prime Minister publicly opposed to the project and the government’s inaction have made it impossible for the project to meet the required milestones by its project completion date. As we have stated in the past, Kosovo was to have been our last coal development project. We will not develop or acquire coal power plants in the future and, with only one majority-controlled coal project in our 107 power plant portfolio, we are increasingly reducing our carbon emission intensity.

We are positive about the outlook. Electricity supply requires over $1.5 trillion of annual investment over the next decade. Most of this investment will be in renewable generation and low-carbon base-load generation such as natural gas and combined heat and power. Our skill set and track record makes us well placed to take advantage of this growth.

As an example of low-carbon innovation, last month, we inaugurated a wind, battery and fuel oil system in Bonaire. We are able to reduce cost for the customer, lower carbon emissions and enhance the potential of the renewable content. We see many opportunities for further growth, including organic, greenfield and acquisitions.”