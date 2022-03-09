Coca-Cola HBC AG to suspend its business in Russia

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has today provided an update on its Russian operations.

Following the recent announcement by The Coca-Cola Company to suspend its business in Russia, we respect the decision and are working in close alignment on its implementation. We will thoughtfully consider the interests of our employees, customers, and suppliers in Russia.

Our relationship with The Coca-Cola Company remains strong, and we continue to work in close partnership across the rest of our markets.

Our hearts go out to all the people affected by the unimaginable tragedy in Ukraine. We continue to provide support on the ground in partnership with The Red Cross. We are grateful to all our employees in particular those that have been providing personal support. We add our voice to the many who desperately want peace to return to Ukraine.

