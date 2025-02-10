Clarkson PLC 1.1% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Clarkson PLC with ticker (LON:CKN) now has a potential upside of 1.1% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 4,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Clarkson PLC share price of 4,450 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 1.1%. Trading has ranged between 3,360 (52 week low) and 4,675 (52 week high) with an average of 70,037 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,348,086,474.



Clarkson PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of integrated services and investment banking capabilities to the shipping and offshore markets, facilitating global trade. The Company’s segments include Broking, Financial, Support and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a range of cargoes; to buyers and sellers/yards relating to sale and purchase transactions, and future broking operations. The Financial segment offers full-service investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services and natural resources sectors. The Company also provides structured asset finance services and structured projects in the shipping, offshore and real estate sectors. The Support segment includes port and agency services representing ship agency services provided throughout the United Kingdom and Egypt. The Research segment services encompass the provision of shipping-related information and publications.







