Twitter Linkedin Facebook

City of London Investment Group: Solid profits in tough markets

Hardman & Co

In this note, we review City of London Investment Group plc (LON:CLIG) annual results for 2022 and its trading update for 22’Q1. The headline full-year figures were announced in July’s trading statement, and allowance needs to be made for the inclusion of Karpus for the full year. The weakness of markets in the second half did affect results, with net fee income up 11%, to £58.2m. City of London’s underlying profit before tax rose 4%, to £27.9m, while underlying EPS (on City of London’s basis) declined 9%, to 44.2p. Cash conversion, as usual, remained excellent, at 108% of underlying profit, while the cash balance remained very strong, at £22.7m, as well as £7.4m of seed investments.

  • Q1: Weak stock markets continued to dominate movements in FUM. With both emerging and developed markets declining significantly, FUM reduced by 8%, to $8.51bn. For the monthly run-rate operating profit, exchange rate movements offset some of this, and the decline was from £2.8m to £2.7m.
  • Estimates: We have made some minor adjustments to our expense assumptions, but also aligned our underlying estimate more closely with City of London Investment Group’s. However, the main changes come from the decline in FUM, with some currency offset.
  • Valuation: Despite the recent good performance, the 2023E P/E of 14.6x remains at a discount to the peer group. The 2023E dividend yield of 8.9% is attractive, in our view, and should, at the very least, provide support for the shares in the current markets.
  • Risks: Although City of London has reduced its relative emerging markets exposure, it is still 40% of assets. It has proved to be more robust than some other fund managers, aided by its good performance and strong client servicing. Market volatility remains a risk, although increasing diversification is also mitigating this.
  • Investment summary: Having maintained good long-term investment performance and operational control, City of London Investment Group is well-placed to grow organically. We believe the valuation remains reasonable. After the EPS boost from the Karpus transaction, the prospects for future dividend increases may be more market-dependent.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.