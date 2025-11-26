China stocks rise as investor focus returns to tech and policy alignment

After months of subdued activity, Chinese equities are beginning to attract renewed investor interest through a series of shifts that may be recalibrating the long-term view. The recent bounce in major indices was driven by a confluence of global cues and rising conviction in the resilience of China’s technology complex.

While broader participation remains cautious, several large-cap names in the technology and innovation space have led a recalibration of sentiment. This is a shift in relative attractiveness, as external rate expectations begin to soften and capital becomes more willing to rotate back into risk.

With the Federal Reserve edging closer to a more supporting stance, global capital is reassessing its posture. In that process, China is emerging again as a portfolio component rather than a wildcard.

