China stocks rise as investor focus returns to tech and policy alignment

Fidelity China Special Situations

After months of subdued activity, Chinese equities are beginning to attract renewed investor interest through a series of shifts that may be recalibrating the long-term view. The recent bounce in major indices was driven by a confluence of global cues and rising conviction in the resilience of China’s technology complex.

While broader participation remains cautious, several large-cap names in the technology and innovation space have led a recalibration of sentiment. This is a shift in relative attractiveness, as external rate expectations begin to soften and capital becomes more willing to rotate back into risk.

With the Federal Reserve edging closer to a more supporting stance, global capital is reassessing its posture. In that process, China is emerging again as a portfolio component rather than a wildcard.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Fidelity China Special Situations has released its September 2025 summary, reporting a 12-month NAV increase of 46.9% and a 54.3% rise in share price, outperforming its reference index which gained 30.3%.

