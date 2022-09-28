Twitter
Burberry appoints Daniel Lee as its new Chief Creative Officer

Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has announced that Daniel Lee has been appointed Chief Creative Officer.

Daniel will join Burberry on Monday 3 October 2022. He will be based at Burberry’s headquarters in London and report to Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Akeroyd.

Born and raised in Bradford, England, Daniel is an award-winning designer and one of the most exciting British creative talents of his generation. From 2018 to 2021, Daniel served as Creative Director at Bottega Veneta, where he helped reinvigorate the Italian luxury brand. He was previously Director of ready-to-wear design at Celine, which he joined in 2012, and he has also worked at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

In his new role, Daniel will oversee all Burberry collections. He will present his debut runway collection at London Fashion Week in February 2023.

Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO, commented:I am delighted that Daniel is joining Burberry as our new Chief Creative Officer. Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry. I am excited about working closely with him and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams.”

Daniel Lee said“I am honoured to join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer. Together with the team, we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand, continuing its historic heritage and building on Riccardo’s legacy. I am very excited to be returning to London, a city that champions pioneering creativity and that continues to inspire me.”

