Brewin Dolphin Holdings CEO Retires, Robin Beer Appointed

Brewin Dolphin Holdings (LON: BRW) announced today that David Nicol, Chief Executive, has decided to retire after eight years with the Group. Following an extensive internal and external search process, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Beer as his successor. Robin is currently responsible for Brewin Dolphin’s intermediaries, charity, professional services and digital businesses. David Nicol will step down on 14 June 2020 and will remain with the Group for a transitionary period until 29 July 2020.

Robin has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, and broad knowledge of the wealth management sector, with prior roles at National Australia Bank, Gerrard and Barclays. Robin joined Brewin Dolphin in 2008 to open and run the Nottingham office. He subsequently assumed the role of Regional Director across the Midlands, before taking charge of the intermediaries’ business in 2013, which has become sector-leading under his leadership, and grown funds under management to over £14bn. He joined the Executive Committee in 2016, with further responsibilities for research, investment governance and the development of investment solutions, which has provided him with a deep understanding of Brewin Dolphin.

Simon Miller, Chairman, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David for his outstanding contribution to Brewin Dolphin’s success. He has demonstrated great professionalism, re-focused the Group’s strategy, improved the quality of the organisation and built a strong team. Under his leadership, Brewin Dolphin has seen funds under management almost double from £26.0bn to £48.5bn. Our client proposition has deepened, we have invested in our office network, and both client satisfaction and employee engagement are at record levels. “At the same time, we are delighted to announce Robin’s appointment as David’s successor. Robin understands both the broad landscape in which we operate and has a deep knowledge of our business and culture. Since joining the Executive Committee in 2016, he has been a key member of the executive team and is the ideal person to continue the execution of our successful strategy, while sustaining and nurturing our well-established client-focused approach.”

David Nicol said: “It has been a great privilege to lead Brewin Dolphin. After seven years as Chief Executive, and with the business well positioned for the future, I feel that now is the time for me to hand over to my successor. I am very pleased with the selection of Robin and I have every confidence in his future leadership.”

Robin Beer said: “I am delighted to be chosen to lead the business at this juncture and I look forward to continuing to build on David’s achievements to drive the business through its next phase of development.”