Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Breedon Group PLC (BREE.L): Navigating Growth in the Basic Materials Sector with a Strong Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

Breedon Group PLC (BREE.L), a prominent player in the building materials industry, is a name that resonates within the basic materials sector. With a market capitalisation of $1.32 billion, this UK-based company has carved a niche for itself through its comprehensive range of construction materials and building products, catering to both domestic and international markets. Breedon’s robust offerings include aggregates, asphalt, cement, and a variety of concrete products, positioning it as a significant contributor to infrastructure projects across multiple regions including the UK, Ireland, and the United States.

Currently trading at 375.6 GBp, Breedon Group’s share price has shown resilience with a 52-week range of 358.80 to 487.00 GBp. Despite a marginal price change of 0.02%, the stock presents an intriguing opportunity for investors, particularly due to its strong dividend yield of 4.01%. This yield, coupled with a payout ratio of 55.77%, underscores Breedon’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, an attractive prospect for income-focused investors.

In terms of performance metrics, Breedon has achieved a revenue growth of 6.70%, reflecting its ability to expand despite challenging market conditions. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stands at 0.26, supported by a return on equity of 7.89%, indicative of its operational efficiency and profitability. Furthermore, Breedon’s free cash flow of £45.49 million showcases its financial health and capacity for reinvestment or further dividend distributions.

The company’s valuation metrics paint an unusual picture. With a forward P/E ratio of 996.66, investors might raise an eyebrow at this seemingly exorbitant figure. However, this could be attributed to anticipated earnings volatility or strategic investments aimed at future growth. The lack of a trailing P/E ratio and PEG ratio suggests a potential reevaluation of the company’s financial strategies or reporting methodologies.

Analysts remain optimistic about Breedon’s future, with 11 buy ratings and only two hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The target price range of 410.00 to 575.00 GBp, with an average target of 501.15 GBp, implies a potential upside of 33.43%, a compelling prospect for growth-oriented investors. This optimism is further echoed by the company’s technical indicators. Although the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at 391.34 GBp and 433.49 GBp respectively, suggest a current trading status below these averages, the RSI of 52.94 presents a neutral stance, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Breedon Group’s strategic positioning within the basic materials sector, coupled with its diversified geographical footprint, places it in a strong position to leverage infrastructure demands. As the company continues to evolve, its focus on innovation and sustainability could serve as a catalyst for long-term growth, making it a company worth watching for individual investors seeking exposure in the building materials industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple