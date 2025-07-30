Follow us on:

Breedon Group PLC (BREE.L): A Sturdy Player in Building Materials with Promising Upside

Broker Ratings

Breedon Group PLC (LON: BREE), a stalwart in the basic materials sector, has carved a niche in the building materials industry. With its headquarters in Derby, UK, Breedon is notable for its comprehensive portfolio that spans the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products across the UK and beyond. This includes its operations in Ireland, the United States, and various cement segments.

As of the latest market data, Breedon Group sports a market capitalisation of $1.3 billion, with its shares currently trading at 360 GBp. The stock has experienced a 52-week range between 358.80 and 487.00 GBp, highlighting some volatility yet presenting opportunities for astute investors.

While the company does not currently have a trailing P/E ratio, its forward P/E ratio stands at a staggering 944.29, indicating expectations of substantial earnings growth. This contrasts with the typical valuation metrics where the Price/Book and Price/Sales ratios are not available, providing a unique valuation perspective for potential investors.

The company’s performance metrics offer a more detailed picture: a revenue growth rate of 6.70% and an EPS of 0.26, coupled with a respectable Return on Equity of 7.89%. These figures suggest a solid, albeit not spectacular, financial footing. Furthermore, Breedon’s free cash flow of £45.5 million is a testament to its operational efficiency, providing the company with the liquidity needed for reinvestment or debt reduction.

A notable aspect of Breedon’s investment appeal is its dividend yield, standing at a competitive 4.10%. Coupled with a payout ratio of 55.77%, this reflects a balanced approach between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for future growth.

Analyst sentiment towards Breedon is overwhelmingly positive, with 11 buy ratings versus just 2 hold ratings and no sell ratings. The target price range is set between 410.00 and 575.00 GBp, with an average target of 504.92 GBp, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26% from its current trading level. This potential upside, combined with analyst confidence, positions Breedon as a compelling choice for growth-oriented investors.

Technically, Breedon’s stock is currently below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of 409.56 GBp and 436.75 GBp, respectively, with an RSI (14) of 39.16 indicating a stock that might be approaching oversold territory. The MACD and signal line readings of -11.74 and -10.68 further hint at bearish momentum, but this could present a buying opportunity for those anticipating a rebound.

Breedon Group’s diversified operations, from motorways and airport infrastructure to residential and recreational projects, showcase its pivotal role in the construction industry. This diversity not only mitigates risks but also positions the company to capitalise on various growth opportunities across different markets.

For investors seeking to tap into the basic materials sector, Breedon Group PLC offers a blend of steady income through dividends and the potential for capital appreciation. With its strong market presence and strategic expansion, Breedon is well-poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities within the building materials landscape.

