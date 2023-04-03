Box – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 27.7% Upside Potential

Box which can be found using ticker (BOX) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 39 and 21 and has a mean target at $33.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.7%. The day 50 moving average is $30.12 and the 200 day moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3,866m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.box.com

The potential market cap would be $4,935m based on the market consensus.

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It also offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2023, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 446.5, revenue per share of 6.9 and a 1.77% return on assets.