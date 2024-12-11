B&M European Value Retail SA 40.3% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail SA with ticker (LON:BME) now has a potential upside of 40.3% according to Citigroup.



BME.L



Citigroup set a target price of 510 GBX for the company, which when compared to the B&M European Value Retail SA share price of 364 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 40.3%. Trading has ranged between 325 (52 week low) and 618 (52 week high) with an average of 6,302,679 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,687,902,354.



B&M European Value Retail SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company of the Group. The Company’s principal activity of the Group is variety retailing in the United Kingdom (UK) with 707 stores and France. The Company reports three segments: UK B&M; UK Heron and France Babou. The Company’s stores are in modern retail parks, town centres, and local shopping parades and precincts. The Company’s branded B&M, Heron Foods and Babou stores offer a limited assortment within each of its products in food, grocery, and general merchandise ranges. The products are mainly sourced direct from manufacturers. In the UK retail market, B&M operates over 650 stores, and The Heron Foods chain has around 290 convenience stores. In the French retail market, Babou operates around 100 stores with the general merchandise, clothing, and footwear.







