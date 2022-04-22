Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

B&M European Value Retail CEO Simon Arora to retire

B&M

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME), the UK’s leading variety goods value retailer, has announced that Simon Arora, after over 17 years leading the business, intends to retire in 12 months’ time from his role as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.    

B&M was a regional chain of only 21 stores when it was acquired by Simon and Bobby Arora in December 2004. Since then, it has grown into a Group today of over 1,100 stores across the UK and France and is now a constituent of the FTSE100 index. Having firmly established a strong, entrepreneurial culture and built a talented and experienced senior management team, Simon wishes to plan for retirement. Bobby Arora, Group Trading Director, intends to remain with the business in his current role.

Over the coming year, Simon will remain fully committed to the business in his role as Chief Executive Officer, in particular to assist in a smooth transition to his successor. A succession process, led by Chairman Peter Bamford, will consider both internal and external candidates and a further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Peter Bamford, Chairman, said,

“On behalf of the Board and all stakeholders of the Group, I would like to thank Simon for his leadership over the past seventeen years. The remarkable growth of the business from its humble beginnings to where it is today reflects his exceptional passion, determination and ability.  Moreover, he has established a firm foundation from which the Group will continue to deliver its successful growth strategy and great value for its customers. We are all very grateful for his tireless efforts and he will leave us next year with our best wishes for the future.”

Simon Arora, Chief Executive, said,

“It has been a privilege to lead B&M for seventeen years and I am immensely proud of the incredible journey that we have been on. B&M’s value for money proposition remains as relevant and compelling to shoppers today as it has ever been. I would like to thank all 38,000 members of the B&M family for their hard work and commitment both now and as we continue our expansion.”

You might also enjoy reading  B&M European Value Retail SA 13.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.