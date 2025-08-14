Follow us on:

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Stock Analysis: Evaluating a 13.41% Potential Upside in Infrastructure Software

Broker Ratings

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY), a key player in the technology sector, specializes in providing advanced infrastructure engineering software solutions globally. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, this company has been a vital contributor to the digital transformation of infrastructure, serving a wide array of professionals including engineers, architects, and planners.

With a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, Bentley Systems stands as a formidable force in the Software – Application industry. As of the latest trading session, BSY’s stock price is $52.09, experiencing a slight dip of 0.28, or 0.01%. Despite this minor setback, the stock’s 52-week range of $38.62 to $58.72 highlights its resilience and potential for volatility.

A crucial aspect attracting investors’ attention is Bentley Systems’ forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.65. While traditional valuation metrics such as trailing P/E and PEG ratios are unavailable, this forward P/E suggests that investors are banking on future earnings growth. The company’s revenue growth rate of 10.20% further underscores its potential to deliver on these expectations.

Performance-wise, Bentley Systems boasts an impressive return on equity of 23.66%, indicative of efficient management and robust profitability. The company also reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.78, supported by a strong free cash flow of $392.1 million, positioning it well for reinvestment and growth opportunities.

Bentley Systems maintains a modest dividend yield of 0.54%, with a payout ratio of 33.33%. This conservative approach to dividends suggests a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for expansion and innovation.

Analysts have a mixed stance on BSY, with eight buy ratings, five hold ratings, and two sell ratings. The stock’s average target price of $59.08 implies a potential upside of 13.41% from its current level. The target price range spans from $45.00 to $65.00, reflecting varying perspectives on its future trajectory.

From a technical standpoint, BSY’s 50-day moving average stands at $54.06, while the 200-day moving average is $47.88, suggesting a potential for recovery above its current price. However, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.16, the stock is approaching oversold territory, which could be an opportune entry point for investors.

Bentley Systems’ wide array of software solutions, including open modeling and simulation applications, as well as its innovative cloud platforms like iTwin, positions it at the forefront of infrastructure digitalization. This strategic focus not only enhances its service offerings but also aligns with the growing demand for smart infrastructure solutions worldwide.

As Bentley Systems continues to leverage its expertise in infrastructure software, investors will be keenly watching how it navigates the balance between growth and profitability in a competitive technology landscape. The company’s strategic investments in cutting-edge solutions could potentially drive its valuation higher, making it an intriguing proposition for those looking to capitalize on the digital transformation of infrastructure.

