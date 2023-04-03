Bank of Hawaii Corporation – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 27.9% Upside Potential

Bank of Hawaii Corporation with ticker code (BOH) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 83 and 55 calculating the average target price we see $65.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $50.82 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 27.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2,075m. Visit the company website at: https://www.boh.com

The potential market cap would be $2,654m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.38% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.5, revenue per share of 17.75 and a 0.97% return on assets.