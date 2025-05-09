Backing the future of IoT security with Device Authority

As billions of connected devices flood global markets, the challenge of securing the Internet of Things becomes not just technical, but existential. Device Authority is positioning itself at the heart of this battleground, offering automated, AI-powered protection precisely when traditional security is faltering. This article explores why investors should pay close attention to this rising star in IoT security innovation.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is undergoing explosive expansion, projected to skyrocket from 12 billion connected devices in 2020 to over 75 billion by 2030. While this surge fuels economic opportunity across virtually every sector, it also introduces a rapidly growing attack surface. Unprotected endpoints and outdated manual defences have created a fragile landscape, and cyber threats are escalating in both frequency and sophistication.

One of the starkest reminders of this vulnerability was the 2020 cyberattack on a water treatment plant in Florida. Hackers, exploiting poorly secured IoT systems, infiltrated critical infrastructure and manipulated chemical levels in the water supply, threatening public health on a potentially devastating scale. This incident exposed how IoT systems, when left unprotected, can become weapons in the hands of cyber adversaries.

Today, the challenge is becoming even more formidable. AI-powered attacks are now outpacing human-led defence systems, exploiting vulnerabilities in real time with unmatched precision and speed. According to a recent NIST whitepaper, Toward Automating IoT Security, there is an urgent imperative for automation in security protocols. Manual security methods are no longer viable in the face of such high-volume, high-speed threats.

The traditional IT-centric approach, characterised by static, reactive, and human-driven controls—has proven incapable of protecting sprawling, dynamic, and diverse IoT environments. These ecosystems demand scalable, intelligent, and autonomous security mechanisms. Without automation, organisations are increasingly exposed to data breaches, operational disruptions, and unauthorised access, especially across critical sectors such as healthcare, transportation, industrial manufacturing, and utilities.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform directly addresses this pressing need. It is an advanced solution purpose-built to provide end-to-end identity lifecycle management for IoT devices. From initial secure onboarding to ongoing machine identity maintenance and policy enforcement, KeyScaler automates security at scale. It eliminates the need for human intervention in core processes, streamlining protection across millions of devices.

KeyScaler enables zero-touch provisioning, allowing devices to be securely onboarded without manual effort. It automates public key infrastructure (PKI) processes, including the issuance, renewal, and revocation of certificates, eliminating the common failure points associated with certificate-based authentication. By applying policy-based identity lifecycle management, KeyScaler ensures that even unmanaged edge devices are governed under robust security protocols.

Crucially, the platform supports encrypted data storage and secure over-the-air updates, enabling organisations to quickly patch vulnerabilities before they are exploited. KeyScaler also integrates AI-powered agents that can respond to threats at machine speed and offer critical insights via Microsoft CoPilot. These features position KeyScaler not just as a tool for compliance, but as a proactive defence mechanism in the fight against next-generation cyberattacks.

Recognised by leaders in the tech ecosystem, Device Authority is already trusted by major players including Microsoft and CyberArk. These partnerships reinforce the company’s credibility and signify a shared vision for a secure IoT future. Their collaboration brings scalable identity management and AI-driven automation to the forefront of enterprise security strategies.

For investors, the company’s presence at high-profile events like the RSA Conference in San Francisco offers an opportunity to witness its technology in action and connect with its leadership team. Those interested in testing the platform firsthand can access a free trial of KeyScaler as a Service (KSaaS), now available via the Azure Marketplace. With growing demand for secure, automated identity solutions in critical infrastructure and enterprise deployments, Device Authority’s offering is both timely and transformative.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.